Bostic has 25 points, 12 rebounds, No. 22 Illinoi women have field day against Le Moyne 94-25

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kendall Bostic scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead No. 23 Illinois to an easy 94-25 win over Le Moyne to highlight Field Trip Day. With Bostic making 11 of 13 shots, the Illini finished at 58% with nine 3-pointers. They were also 11 of 12 from the foul line. The Dolphins (0-5) shot 23%, going 2 of 21 behind the arc. They were outrebounded 42-18 and had 22 turnovers that led to 42 points. Eli Clark was the leading scorer with seven. Bostic had five points and six different players scored in a 19-0 run to start the second quarter and Illinois led 49-9 at halftime.

