Bosnia-Herzegovina coach out after 4 games in charge of the national soccer team

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The Bosnia-Herzegovina soccer federation says Faruk Hadžibegić has agreed to resign as the national coach after four games in charge. It follows a loss to Luxembourg which badly dented the team’s European Championship qualifying hopes. The federation says “agreed termination of cooperation” was made at a meeting between Hadžibegić and two senior officials on Friday. It was his second spell in charge of the Bosnian team after he coached it for part of 1999.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.