Borussia Monchengladbach trounce Wolfsburg 4-0 to continue German league resurgence

By The Associated Press
Gladbach's Franck Honorat, 3rd right, celebrates scoring with teammates during the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Monchengladbach and VfL Wolfsburg at Borussia-Park stadium, Monchengladbach, Germany, Friday Nov. 10, 2023. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Federico Gambarini]

MONCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Borussia Monchengladbach has beaten Wolfsburg 4-0 to continue its resurgence in the German league. Four different players scored in a resounding home victory. The win means Gladbach leapfrogged its opponents and moves into ninth place in the Bundesliga table. Gladbach is now unbeaten in six. It was the fifth consecutive away defeat in the league for Wolfsburg.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.