Borussia Monchengladbach trounce Wolfsburg 4-0 to continue German league resurgence

MONCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Borussia Monchengladbach has beaten Wolfsburg 4-0 to continue its resurgence in the German league. Four different players scored in a resounding home victory. The win means Gladbach leapfrogged its opponents and moves into ninth place in the Bundesliga table. Gladbach is now unbeaten in six. It was the fifth consecutive away defeat in the league for Wolfsburg.

