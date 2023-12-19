Borussia Dortmund whistled into the winter break after failing to snap winless run in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has been whistled into the winter break by its own fans after struggling Mainz fought back to earn a 1-1 draw. It stretched the home team’s winless run in the Bundesliga to four games. Dortmund coach Edin Terzić and the players did receive some applause and encouragement after approaching supporters after the match. But there was little festive cheer for the team as it finished the year without a win in any of its last six games across all competitions. Third-place Leipzig was held 1-1 at Werder Bremen in Emil Forsberg’s last game before his switch to New York Red Bulls. Hoffenheim drew with Darmstadt 3-3.

