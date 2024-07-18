Borussia Dortmund signs Guinea forward Serhou Guirassy from Stuttgart

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has finally completed the signing of Guinea forward Serhou Guirassy from Bundesliga rival Stuttgart after an injury-related delay. Guirassy’s expected transfer was delayed after a medical examination revealed an injury sustained while playing for Guinea at the end of last season. Dortmund says the injury will “not require an operation” and that “medical personnel expect him to be available later in the summer.” The 28-year-old Guirassy joins on a four-year deal and will add a new dimension to Dortmund’s attack after it reached the Champions League final. Guirassy’s 28 Bundesliga goals last season were second only to Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane. Altogether he scored 44 goals in 58 games in two seasons for Stuttgart.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.