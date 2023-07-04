Borussia Dortmund signs Felix Nmecha despite misgivings over social media posts

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has signed midfielder Felix Nmecha from league rival Wolfsburg despite misgivings over homophobic and transphobic social media posts that the player shared. Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke and club president Reinhold Lunow say in a joint statement, “He completely convinced us during intensive talks that he does not hold any transphobic or homophobic beliefs. Felix himself underlined that he respects and loves all people irrespective of skin color, religion or sexual orientation.” The 22-year-old Nmecha is a devout Christian and has used Instagram to promote his religious beliefs. Two homophobic and transphobic posts that he shared from other accounts appeared to show the player’s values are at odds with those professed by Dortmund as a club.

