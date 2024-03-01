Borussia Dortmund opens New York office to boost presence in United States

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund is boosting its presence in the United States by opening a branch office in New York. It’s the German soccer club’s first office in the U.S. and third outside Germany after Shanghai and Singapore. Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer says “attending to the entire American market from Dortmund would not do justice to this important topic in the long term.” Dortmund’s expansion in the U.S. was planned long before the German soccer league abandoned plans to bring in an outside investor for a share of media rights income. Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke says that decision has impacted expansion plans but “we will try to find other ways.”

