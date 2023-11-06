Borussia Dortmund keeps bringing out the best in Bayern Munich in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund always brings out the best in Bayern Munich. Bayern’s latest win in “der Klassiker” between the old rivals was a comprehensive 4-0 victory on Saturday. It was Dortmund’s first league loss of the season. Dortmund had high hopes as it went into the game on a 17-game unbeaten run and with vociferous home support. Both Joshua Kimmich and Matthijs de Ligt were also out of the match for Bayern. Dortmund also hoped to capitalize on Bayern’s disappointment after the Bavarian powerhouse was surprisingly knocked out the German Cup. But Dayot Upamecano scored early in Dortmund and Kane completed his hat trick in injury time to put the cap on Bayern’s best performance so far this season.

