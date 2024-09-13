Borussia Dortmund go top with 4-2 win over high-flying Heidenheim

BERLIN (AP) — Karim Adeyemi has scored twice and Borussia Dortmund has beaten Heidenheim 4-2 to knock it off the top of the Bundesliga. The young winger scored twice in the first half as Borussia overwhelmed its visitor to go top of the table after three games on Friday. Donyell Malen and Emre Can also scored for Borussia, while Marvin Pieringer and Maximilian Breunig got Heidenheim’s goals.

