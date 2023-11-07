Borussia Dortmund fans throw fake money to protest UEFA’s planned Champions League reforms

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund supporters have thrown fake money and fake bars of gold onto the field during the team’s Champions League game against Newcastle to protest UEFA’s planned reforms of the competition. The supporters held a huge banner across nearly the whole length of one of the goal-end saying, “You don’t care about the sport — all you care about is money!” Another banner organized by the Südtribüne Dortmund supporters’ group promoted a website where the group makes its case against the reforms planned by European soccer’s governing body. UEFA wants to increase the number of participants and games in the Champions League.

