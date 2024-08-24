Borussia Dortmund fans protest their club’s sponsorship deal with German arms manufacturer

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund fans have protested their club’s controversial sponsorship deal with an arms manufacturer during their team’s opening Bundesliga game of the season. The second half of Dortmund’s match against Eintracht Frankfurt started against a backdrop of banners criticizing Dortmund’s three-year sponsorship deal with Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall – the world’s largest maker of artillery ammunition. Campaigners also set up a dummy tank outside the stadium before the game. An activist wore a mask with the face of Rheinmetall’s CEO while holding a red card.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.