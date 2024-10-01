Borussia Dortmund fans blast ‘UEFA mafia’ for Champions League changes

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund fans have made their opposition to Champions League reforms clear with a huge tifo blasting European soccer’s governing body UEFA The supporters displayed the words “UEFA mafia” behind one of the goals before Tuesday’s match against Celtic, above a banner saying “You don’t care about the sport – all you care about is money!” This season UEFA has changed the structure to Europe’s premier competition to add four more teams. The group stage has been scrapped for a type of league system with each of the 36 participating teams playing eight opponents once.

