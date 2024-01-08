Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim ‘Aki’ Watzke to step down in 2025

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim “Aki” Watzke is stepping down in 2025 when his contract ends. The Bundesliga club says the 64-year-old Watzke will not be extending his contract and that he will leave the club’s management structure “in the fall of next year.” Watzke has been working for Dortmund since 2001, initially as treasurer. He was promoted to chairman of the club’s board in 2005 and played a significant role in steering it through a financial crisis at the time. Watzke’s tenure includes Bundesliga wins in 2011 and 2012 under coach Jürgen Klopp, German Cup wins in 2012, 2017 and 2021, and a Champions League final appearance in 2013.

