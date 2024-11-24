Borussia Dortmund CEO defends club’s sponsorship deal with Germany’s biggest arms manufacturer

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has defended the club’s controversial sponsorship deal with Germany’s biggest arms manufacturer despite strong criticism from fans. The Rheinmetall deal was a major issue at the club’s AGM on Sunday, when members were greeted by two mock tanks and an information stand against the agreement as they arrived at the venue. Members then blasted the deal in three motions brought against it. One motion urged the club to end the partnership with Rheinmetall as soon as possible. But Watzke was unbowed, saying the club’s leadership had discussed it “intensively” before deciding to proceed.

