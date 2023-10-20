Borussia Dortmund beats Werder Bremen 1-0 thanks to Julian Brandt in his 300th Bundesliga game

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Julian Brandt has celebrated his 300th Bundesliga appearance with a goal to lead Borussia Dortmund to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Werder Bremen. Dortmund’s relief when referee Felix Brych blew the final whistle was evident given what had happened on Bremen’s last visit in the league. Dortmund was 2-0 up in the 89th minute last season before the visitors scored three late goals to win 3-2. Niclas Füllkrug joined Dortmund from Bremen since then, but the Germany forward went off in the 77th after a quiet performance against his former teammates. There was a moment of silence before the game for all “innocent victims” of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

