Borussia Dortmund beats Werder Bremen 1-0 thanks to Julian Brandt in his 300th Bundesliga game

By The Associated Press
Dortmund's Julian Brandt, left, is congratulated after scoring the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen in Dortmund, Germany, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Julian Brandt has celebrated his 300th Bundesliga appearance with a goal to lead Borussia Dortmund to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Werder Bremen. Dortmund’s relief when referee Felix Brych blew the final whistle was evident given what had happened on Bremen’s last visit in the league. Dortmund was 2-0 up in the 89th minute last season before the visitors scored three late goals to win 3-2. Niclas Füllkrug joined Dortmund from Bremen since then, but the Germany forward went off in the 77th after a quiet performance against his former teammates. There was a moment of silence before the game for all “innocent victims” of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

