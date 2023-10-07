Borussia Dortmund beats Union Berlin in Bundesliga, Guirassy hits hat trick for Stuttgart

BERLIN (AP) — Two former Union Berlin players have scored to help Borussia Dortmund come from behind and beat their old team 4-2 in the Bundesliga. It stretched the visitors’ losing streak to seven games across all competitions. Niko Schlotterbeck and Julian Ryerson scored in the second half for Dortmund. Serhou Guirassy’s hat trick helped Stuttgart come from behind to beat Wolfsburg 3-1. The Guinea player took his league tally to 13 goals in seven matches. Stuttgart’s win lifted the club to the top of the league before Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich play on Sunday. Promoted Darmstadt won at Augsburg 2-1 and Leipzig drew with Bochum 0-0. Marius Bülter scored in the second minute of injury time for Hoffenheim to beat Werder Bremen 3-2 in the late game.

