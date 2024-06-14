Borussia Dortmund appoints Nuri Sahin as coach to replace Edin Terzić

By The Associated Press
FILE - Dortmund's head coach Edin Terzic, right, and assistant coach Nuri Sahin shake hands during a training session ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium in London, on May 31, 2024. Borussia Dortmund appointed former player Nuri Sahin as coach on Friday June 14, 2024 to replace Edin Terzić, who quit the club the day before. (AP Photo/Ian Walton, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Walton]

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has appointed former player Nuri Sahin as coach to replace Edin Terzić, who quit the club on Thursday. The 35-year-old Sahin was previously Terzić’s assistant. He signed a new three-year contract on Friday. Sahin played 274 competitive games over two spells at Dortmund. He left after the first stint for Real Madrid in 2011 and also played on loan for Liverpool before returning to Dortmund, initially on loan, in 2013. Sahin also played for Werder Bremen and Turkish team Antalyaspor, where he started his coaching career. He returned to Dortmund as assistant coach last January.

