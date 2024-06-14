Borussia Dortmund appoints Nuri Sahin as coach to replace Edin Terzić

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has appointed former player Nuri Sahin as coach to replace Edin Terzić, who quit the club on Thursday. The 35-year-old Sahin was previously Terzić’s assistant. He signed a new three-year contract on Friday. Sahin played 274 competitive games over two spells at Dortmund. He left after the first stint for Real Madrid in 2011 and also played on loan for Liverpool before returning to Dortmund, initially on loan, in 2013. Sahin also played for Werder Bremen and Turkish team Antalyaspor, where he started his coaching career. He returned to Dortmund as assistant coach last January.

