Borrero, Petrovic lead Revolution past Dynamo 3-0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Dylan Borrero scored a first-half goal and that was all goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic needed in the New England Revolution’s 3-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo. The Revolution (2-0-0) never trailed after Borrero made it a 1-0 game in the 42nd minute. Bobby Wood had an assist on the goal. Brandon Bye and Wood added goals in the second half for the Revolution, who were coming off their first season-opening victory since 2013 — a 1-0 win over FC Charlotte. It was the sixth victory in a season opener for New England in its 28 seasons. Midfielder Latif Blessing, an offseason acquisition, made his debut for the Revolution.

