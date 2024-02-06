Boris Becker out as Holger Rune’s coach after less than 5 months

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Boris Becker says he’s split with Holger Rune after less than five months coaching the 20-year-old Danish tennis player. Becker says in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that he doesn’t have enough time to work with Rune amid other responsibilities. Becker and Rune started working together in October. It was initially until the end of 2023. Becker said in November they would work together in 2024 as well. Rune was eliminated in the second round at the Australian Open last month. Rune is ranked No. 7.

