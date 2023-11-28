Bored during summer off, Brad Ausmus ready to provide advice as Aaron Boone’s Yankees bench coach

NEW YORK (AP) — After serving as Mark Kotsay’s bench coach with Oakland in 2022, Brad Ausmus stayed home in California this year. Kotsay says “this past summer I didn’t do anything. I got a little bit bored” Ausmus managed Detroit from 2014-17 and the Los Angeles Angels in 2019, winning the AL Central at 90-72 in his first season with the Tigers. With the Yankees he replaced Carlos Mendoza, who left to manage the Mets. Ausmus says his role with Boone will be to “if necessary, maybe push him towards one decision or another, or try to coax him in one direction.”

