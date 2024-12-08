Bordeaux fans fighting each other again as struggles continue at debt-ridden club

PARIS (AP) — Bordeaux’s plight is already bad enough with the club suffering a double relegation to French soccer’s fourth tier due to financial irregularities. To make things worse, the club’s two main fan groups have started fighting each other again. The longstanding Ultramarines fought with the recently formed North Gate Ultras group outside Matmut Atlantique stadium before Saturday’s home game with Saint-Brieuc, re-igniting a feud that saw violent clashes last season. Bordeaux released a statement condemning the fighting, which required the intervention of police. Bordeaux is stuck in the National 2 league with only one promotion spot. Saturday’s 0-0 draw left Bordeaux in sixth place.

