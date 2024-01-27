Bopanna wins Australian Open men’s doubles title at age 43, a record in the Open era

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rohan Bopanna has become the oldest man to win a Grand Slam doubles title in the Open era at the age of 43. He combined with Matt Ebden for a 7-6 (0), 7-5 victory over Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the Australian Open final. It was his first major title in men’s doubles — he won a mixed doubles title at Roland Garros in 2017 — and came in his 61st attempt. It was his 17th Australian Open and Ebden was his 12th partner at Melbourne Park. Bopanna told the crowd at Rod Laver Arena: “I’ve changed it a bit, I say I’m at level 43, not age 43 now!”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.