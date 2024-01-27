Bopanna wins Australian Open men’s doubles title at age 43, a record in the Open era

By JOHN PYE The Associated Press
Rohan Bopanna, left, of India and Matthew Ebden of Australia pose with their trophy after defeating Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori of Italy in the men's doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandra Tarantino]

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rohan Bopanna has become the oldest man to win a Grand Slam doubles title in the Open era at the age of 43. He combined with Matt Ebden for a 7-6 (0), 7-5 victory over Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the Australian Open final. It was his first major title in men’s doubles — he won a mixed doubles title at Roland Garros in 2017 — and came in his 61st attempt. It was his 17th Australian Open and Ebden was his 12th partner at Melbourne Park. Bopanna told the crowd at Rod Laver Arena: “I’ve changed it a bit, I say I’m at level 43, not age 43 now!”

