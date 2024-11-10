‘Boots’ Ennis defends welterweight championship with unanimous decision win over Chukhadzhian

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaron Ennis defended his share of the 147-pound championship with a flat performance in front of his hometown, taking a unanimous decision victory over Ukrainian Karen Chukhadzhian. Ennis won 119-107, 117-109, 116-110 on the scorecards on Saturday night in Philadelphia to retain the IBF welterweight championship. The 27-year-old Ennis, out of northwest Philadelphia, fought for the second time this year at the Wells Fargo Center, home to both the 76ers and Flyers.

