Boos ring out in Naples as defending champion loses to lowly Empoli in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Defending champion Napoli fell to its third loss of the season in Serie A to pile the pressure on coach Rudi Garcia as a stoppage-time goal saw lowly Empoli win 1-0 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Viktor Kovalenko scored with a stunning strike, prompting the boos to ring out in Naples. Napoli remains fourth. It is eight points behind league leader Juventus although Inter Milan can move back top when it plays Frosinone later. Lazio was also playing Roma later in the capital derby. Empoli moved a point clear of the relegation zone.

