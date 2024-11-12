Boopie Miller scores 21, B.J. Edwards adds 17 and SMU defeats UNC-Greensboro 81-68

DALLAS (AP) — Boopie Miller scored 21 points with seven assists, B. J. Edwards had 17 points, and SMU defeated UNC-Greensboro 81-68. Miller scored 13 points in the second half and the Mustangs pushed a six-point halftime lead to 14 points halfway through the period. After an unusual stretch of nearly five minutes in which all 14 points were scored at the free-throw line, Malik Henry threw down a dunk that got Greensboro within 65-54. Ronald Polite III added a layup for the Spartans before Samet Yigitoglu’s dunk and free throw started an 11-3 run capped by an Edwards 3-pointer to put the Mustangs up 78-59 near the three-minute mark.

