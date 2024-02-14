Boone: Yankees are `hell bent on being a champion’ this season

TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — Manager Aaron Boone says his New York Yankees are “hell bent on being a champion” after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016. New York started spring training Wednesday still in search of its first title since 2009. The Yankees went 82-20 last year, nearly finishing with a losing record for the first time 1992. Boone revealed right-hander Scott Effross had a setback in his return from Tommy John surgery on Oct. 13, 2022, and required back surgery in December. Effross won’t be available for the Yankees until summer.

