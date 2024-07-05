Boone speaks to Grisham about lack of hustle on error play, says it was ‘a bad look’

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke to Trent Grisham over the center fielder’s failure to hustle in the ninth inning of an 8-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds and said it was “a bad look.” Grisham didn’t charge Jeimer Candelario’s two-out hit Thursday, then bobbled the ball for an error that allowed Candelario to take second. Boone says “it’s a bad look” and adds: “at the same time, one of the reasons he’s a Gold Glove center fielder is because of his heartbeat, the reads, the jumps, the ease with which he plays the position.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.