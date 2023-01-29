Boone scores 18, leads balanced Oklahoma State over Ole Miss

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Kalib Boone scored 18 points to lead four in double figures as Oklahoma State rolled to an 82-60 victory over Mississippi in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Boone was 6 of 6 from the floor and made 6 of 8 free throws. Avery Anderson III was 11-of-11 shooting from the line and finished with 17 points for Oklahoma State (12-9), which shot 53% from the field and made 22 of 25 free throws. Woody Newton added 12 points and John-Michael Wright had 10. TJ Caldwell and Jaemyn Brakefield scored 12 points apiece for Ole Miss (9-12).

