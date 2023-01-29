Boone scores 18, leads balanced Oklahoma State over Ole Miss

By The Associated Press
Oklahoma State's Avery Anderson III, second from right, shoots over Mississippi's Amaree Abram (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mitch Alcala]

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Kalib Boone scored 18 points to lead four in double figures as Oklahoma State rolled to an 82-60 victory over Mississippi in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Boone was 6 of 6 from the floor and made 6 of 8 free throws.  Avery Anderson III was 11-of-11 shooting from the line and finished with 17 points for Oklahoma State (12-9), which shot 53% from the field and made 22 of 25 free throws. Woody Newton added 12 points and John-Michael Wright had 10. TJ Caldwell and Jaemyn Brakefield scored 12 points apiece for Ole Miss (9-12).

