Boone rushes for 211 yards, including 2 4th-quarter TDs, and Toledo beats WMU in MAC opener

Peny Boone ran for a career-high 211 yards including two fourth-quarter touchdowns, backup quarterback Tucker Gleason threw for two scores and Toledo defeated Western Michigan 49-31 in a Mid-American Conference opener for both teams. Boone’s 54-yard run to the Western Michigan 1-yard line set up Connor Walendzak’s score for a 35-31 lead. Boone added a 19-yard score to extend the lead to 11 points with nine minutes remaining then a 2-yard score in the final minute. Toledo trailed 24-14 at halftime and starting quarterback Dequan Finn left with an injury early in the third quarter. Jalen Buckley ran for 190 yards on 29 carries and two scores for the Broncos.

