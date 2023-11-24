Boone rushed for 186 yards, 2 TDs as No. 23 Toledo beats Central Michigan 32-17

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Peny Boone rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 23 Toledo beat Central Michigan 32-17. The 11-1 Rockets have won 11 in a row since their 30-28 loss at Illinois in their season opener on Sept. 2. It’s the longest win streak for the program since 1971. Next up for Toledo is Miami (Ohio) in the MAC championship on Dec. 2 at Ford Field in Detroit. Another win and the Rockets could be in line for a New Year’s Day bowl game, possibly as the highest-ranked team from a Group of Five conference. Jase Bauer passed for 182 yards and a touchdown for Central Michigan.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.