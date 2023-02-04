Boone, Oklahoma St blow big lead, recover to top No. 15 TCU

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Kalib Boone scored 25 points and Oklahoma State blew a 19-point second-half lead before recovering to beat depleted No. 15 TCU 79-73. Caleb Asberry added 19 points and John-Michael Wright had 17 for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have won three straight and five of six to move back into the conversation for a potential NCAA tournament berth. They are 14-9 overall and 5-5 in the Big 12. Emanuel Miller led TCU with 17 points and Shahada Wells had 14. The Horned Frogs are 17-6. They have struggled since their leading scorer, Mike Miles Jr., suffered a hyperextended right knee last Saturday early during a loss to Mississippi State. TCU also was minus injured big man Eddie Lampkin Jr.

