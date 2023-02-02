Boone, Cisse lead Oklahoma State past Oklahoma 71-61

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kalib Boone scored 12 of his 18 points in the first half, Moussa Cisse had 12 of his career-high tying 18 in the second half and Oklahoma State beat Oklahoma 71-61 for a season sweep of the Bedlam series. It is the third season sweep in the last six seasons for OSU. Woody Newton had 10 rebounds as the Cowboys dominated the boards 42-32. Boone made his first eight shots, giving him 20-straight made over three games before missing his last two shots. It was the 100th win for OSU coach Mike Boynton. Gran Sherfield topped the Sooners, who were coming off a dominating 93-69 home win over No. 2 Alabama, with 14 points.

