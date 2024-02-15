Booker scores 23, No. 5 Texas wins 5th straight, 82-66 over Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Madison Booker had 23 points and seven rebounds, DeYona Gaston added 21 points and eight rebounds and No. 5 Texas beat Houston 82-66. Booker scored 12 first-half points, including six in the second quarter, as Texas built a 39-24 halftime lead. She finished 9 of 13 shooting. Aaliyah Moore had 12 points and eight rebounds for Texas, which shot 56% in winning its fifth straight game. Laila Blair scored 23 points on 9 of 24 shooting for Houston to become the ninth player in program history to score 1,500 points. Maliyah Johnson added 12 points and Brittany Onyeje scored 11.

