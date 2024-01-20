Booker scores 19, balanced No. 11 Texas women top Oklahoma State 76-66 for 1,200 win

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Freshman Madison Booker scored 14 of her 19 points in the second half, Taylor Jones had a double double, and No. 11 Texas pulled away for a 76-66 win over Oklahoma State, the 1,200th win for the Longhorns’ program. Up four entering the fourth quarter, the Longhorns scored the first eight points and outscored the Cowgirls 19-13. Jones had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Aaliyah Moore had 17 points and eight rebounds and Shaylee Gonzales had 15 points for Texas. Anna Greta Asi scored 22 points for the Cowgirls. Gonzales, Booker and Jones had layups to open the final period and Booker’s two free throws made it 65-53.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.