Booker scores 17, Holle’s 3 helps No. 6 Texas beat No. 16 K-State 71-64 in Big 12 semifinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Madison Booker had 17 points, Shay Holle hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with just over a minute to go, and sixth-ranked Texas beat No. 16 Kansas State 71-64 on Monday. That sent the second-seeded Longhorns into a Big 12 Tournament title game rematch against fourth-seeded Iowa State. Aaliyah Moore added 14 points and Holle finished with 11 for Texas, which blew a 14-point lead before rallying from a 57-55 deficit with four minutes to go. Ayoka Lee had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead the No. 3 seed Wildcats. Serena Sundell added 12 points but also had six of Kansas State’s 17 turnovers.

