Booker and No. 12 Texas send cold-shooting No. 2 K-State to second straight loss 61-54.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker had 20 points and Taylor Jones scored 13 as No. 12 Texas sent No. 2 Kansas State to its second straight loss with a 61-54 victory. The defeat knocked the Wildcats out of first place in the Big 12. Texas led by 19 early in the third quarter. Kansas State rallied to within seven with just over 2 minutes left before Jones hit a put-back layup to help end the rally. Eliza Maupin scored 18 points for Kansas State. The Wildcats had tied their highest ranking in school history behind a 14-game win streak.

