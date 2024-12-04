Boogie Fland scores 18 with 6 assists, Arkansas beats Miami 76-73 in SEC/ACC Challenge

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Boogie Fland had 18 points and six assists, D.J. Wagner added 14 points and Johnell Davis scored 11 of his 12 in the second half to help Arkansas beat Miami 76-73 in the SEC/ACC Challenge. Zvonimir Ivisic scored 11 points for Arkansas (6-2). Nigel Pack scored 22 points for Miami. Matthew Cleveland added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Jalen Blackmon scored 12. Ivisic hit a 3-pointer before Fland followed with two free throws and then a corner 3 to give Arkansas a 74-71 lead — it’s first since the opening minutes — with 1:47 to play. Pack answered with a jumper 25 seconds later but Fland made a pull-up jumper to make it 76-73 with 52 second remaining.

