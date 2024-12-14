Boogie Fland scores 16 in balanced attack as Arkansas beats Central Arkansas 82-57

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Boogie Fland scored 16 to lead six players in double figures and Arkansas cruised to an 82-57 victory over Central Arkansas. Fland made 7 of 11 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Razorbacks (9-2), who have won four straight and were coming off an 89-87 victory over No. 14 Michigan. He added nine assists, five rebounds and five steals. Elias Cato had 15 points to lead the Bears (2-8), who have lost four in a row.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.