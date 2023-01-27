Boogie Ellis scores 31, leads USC over No. 8 UCLA 77-64

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 27 of his career-high 31 points in the second half, leading a 27-6 run that put the Trojans ahead for good, and Southern California defeated No. 8 UCLA 77-64. Three weeks ago, the Bruins eked out a 60-58 win after blowing an 18-point lead in front of their home fans. Drew Peterson added 16 points for the Trojans. They improved to 15-6 overall and 7-3 in the Pac-12. UCLA was led by Jaime Jaquez Jr. with 15 points and eight rebounds. The Bruins fell to 17-4 and 8-2 in league play.

