Boogie Ellis scores 31, leads USC over No. 8 UCLA 77-64

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 27 of his career-high 31 points in the second half, leading a 27-6 run that put the Trojans ahead for good, and Southern California defeated No. 8 UCLA 77-64. Three weeks ago, the Bruins eked out a 60-58 win after blowing an 18-point lead in front of their home fans. Drew Peterson added 16 points for the Trojans. They improved to 15-6 overall and 7-3 in the Pac-12. UCLA was led by Jaime Jaquez Jr. with 15 points and eight rebounds. The Bruins fell to 17-4 and 8-2 in league play.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) and forward Adem Bona (3) battle for a rebound with Southern California forward Joshua Morgan (24) and forward Kobe Johnson (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
UCLA guard David Singleton (34) shoots as Southern California forward Kobe Johnson (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Southern California guard Boogie Ellis (5) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
