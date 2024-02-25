Boogie Ellis scores 24 points to lead USC over UCLA 62-56 and split the LA rivalry

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 18 of his 24 points in the first half and Southern California defeated UCLA 62-56 to gain a split in the crosstown rivalry between teams whose seasons have been rocky. Isaiah Collier added 11 points for the slumping Trojans. They improved to 11-16 overall and 5-11 in the Pac-12 after losing three of their previous four. UCLA fell to 14-13 overall and 9-7 in league play. The Bruins were led by Adem Bona with 14 points while in foul trouble. USC coach Andy Enfield earned his 216th win, tying him for third all-time in program history.

