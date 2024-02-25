Boogie Ellis scores 24 points to lead USC over UCLA 62-56 and split the LA rivalry

By BETH HARRIS The Associated Press
Southern California guard Boogie Ellis (5) drives to the basket as UCLA guard Dylan Andrews (2) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kyusung Gong]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 18 of his 24 points in the first half and Southern California defeated UCLA 62-56 to gain a split in the crosstown rivalry between teams whose seasons have been rocky. Isaiah Collier added 11 points for the slumping Trojans. They improved to 11-16 overall and 5-11 in the Pac-12 after losing three of their previous four. UCLA fell to 14-13 overall and 9-7 in league play. The Bruins were led by Adem Bona with 14 points while in foul trouble. USC coach Andy Enfield earned his 216th win, tying him for third all-time in program history.

