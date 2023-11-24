Boogie Ellis scores 20 points in his homecoming to lead No. 23 USC over Seton Hall, 71-63

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 22 points in his homecoming and Joshua Morgan blocked a school-record 10 shots for No. 23 Southern California, which blew most of a 20-point lead before beating Seton Hall 71-63 in the Rady Children’s Invitational with Bronny James sitting near the end of the bench. James was on the court for pregame warmups for the second straight game, although he mostly watched from under the basket, did some rebounding and then took three shots from the corner. Isaiah Collier scored 15 and Kobe Johnson 13 for USC (4-1).

