Boogie Ellis hits six 3-pointers, scores 20 of his 28 in second half as USC tops Arizona St 81-73

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 20 of his 28 points in the second half and hit 6 of 8 from 3-point range to help Southern California beat Arizona State 81-73. Ellis made 8 of 12 overall and went 4 for 4 from behind the arc in the second half. USC has won back-to-back games — tied for its longest win streak of the season — for the fourth time. Kobe Johnson added 15 points for DJ Rodman scored 11 for the Trojans. Jose Perez scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half for Arizona State. Adam Miller scored 1 p8oints, Jose Perez 12 and Frankie Collins added 11, six assists and four steals.

