Boogie Ellis hits career-high 8 3-pointers for 28 points and USC routs Eastern Washington 106-78

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 28 points, hitting a career-high eight 3-pointers, and Southern California routed Eastern Washington 106-78. The Trojans improved to 5-2 and bounced back from a two-point loss to Oklahoma last week that dropped them out of the AP Top 25 poll. Ellis shot 9 of 13 from the floor and missed just two of his 3-point attempts. Isaiah Collier added 15 points despite foul trouble. The Eagles fell to 1-6. They were led by former UCLA player Jake Kyman with 25 points, including seven 3-pointers. USC’s Bronny James watched from the bench. He has yet to make his collegiate debut after suffering a cardiac arrest in July.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.