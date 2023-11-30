Boogie Ellis hits career-high 8 3-pointers for 28 points and USC routs Eastern Washington 106-78

By The Associated Press
Southern California guard Kobe Johnson (0) passes against Eastern Washington guard Ellis Magnuson (55) and forward Casey Jones (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 28 points, hitting a career-high eight 3-pointers, and Southern California routed Eastern Washington 106-78. The Trojans  improved to 5-2 and bounced back from a two-point loss to Oklahoma last week that dropped them out of the AP Top 25 poll. Ellis shot 9 of 13 from the floor and missed just two of his 3-point attempts. Isaiah Collier added 15 points despite foul trouble. The Eagles fell to 1-6. They were led by former UCLA player Jake Kyman with 25 points, including seven 3-pointers. USC’s Bronny James watched from the bench. He has yet to make his collegiate debut after suffering a cardiac arrest in July.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.