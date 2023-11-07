Boo Buie scores 27 points, leads Northwestern past Binghamton 72-61 in opener

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Boo Buie got his senior season off to a fast start, scoring 27 points in Northwestern’s 72-61 season-opening victory over Binghamton. Brooks Barnhizer, one of last season’s top reserves, added 18 points, 13 rebounds and four steals for the Wildcats. He made all 10 of his free throws. Ryan Langborg scored 13 points. Northwestern trailed 39-36 at halftime but held the Bearcats to 22 points in the second half. A jumper by Langborg gave Northwestern its first lead of the second half, 48-47, near the 11-minute mark. The lead was only 52-50 at 6:47 before Binghamton went 4-plus minutes without scoring.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.