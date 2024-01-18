Boo Buie scores 20, hits key bucket in final minute, and Northwestern holds off Maryland 72-69.

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Boo Buie scored 20 points, including the go-ahead layup in the final minute, and Northwestern edged Maryland 72-69 in a tightly contested game. The largest lead was six by Northwestern early in the second half and there were six ties and 11 lead changes throughout the game. As close as the game was, Maryland took its only lead of the second half when Jahmir Young hit a 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining to put the Terrapins up 67-66. As soon as that happened Buie got the lead back for the Wildcats, driving hard down the left side of the lane and crossing over to the right side for the layup. After Young missed a jumper, Northwestern wrapped up the win at the free-throw line, with Ty Berry going 4-for-4.

