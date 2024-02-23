Boo Buie scores 16 points, breaks Northwestern program record in Wildcats’ 76-62 win over Michigan

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Ryan Langborg made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Boo Buie added 16 points to become Northwestern’s all-time scoring leader, and the Wildcats cruised past Michigan 76-62. Buie entered four points shy of matching John Shurna’s (2008—2012) program-best 2,038 career points. Buie hit a deep 3-pointer to break the record midway through the first half. Brooks Barnhizer scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Northwestern (19-8, 10-6), which is 8-0 in Big Ten Conference home games for the first time. Nimari Burnett scored 15 points for Michigan (8-19, 3-13), which has lost four straight and nine of its last 10 games.

