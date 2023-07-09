Bonner takes over in 4th quarter, scores 29, as Sun top Mystics 92-84, Delle Donne injured again

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 of her 29 points, and the Connecticut Sun pulled away from the Washington Mystics 92-84. The Sun trailed by one entering the fourth quarter but rode their All-Stars Bonner and Alyssa Thomas down the stretch as they combined for 12 of the last 13 Sun points. Thomas finished with 22 points and the Sun made a season-high 3-pointers. Tianna Hawkins matched her career-high with 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting for the Mystics (10-8), who got All-Star Elena Delle Donne back after missing two games with a sprained ankle only to lose her again when she reaggravated her left ankle late in the first half.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.