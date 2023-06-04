Bonner scores 22, Jones 21 and Connecticut holds off Dallas 80-74 in WNBA matchup

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 22 points, Brionna Jones added 21, and the Connecticut Sun held off a second-half rally by Dallas, defeating the Stars 80-74. Leading 63-52 heading to the fourth quarter, the Sun held on although their lead was down to seven with seven minutes to go after Arike Ogunbowale hit a jumper for the Wings. Jones hit a jumper to give the Sun a 74-65 lead at the two-minute mark and a jumper by the Wings’ Awak Kuier was the only made basket before the final minute in which the Sun went 6-for-6 at the foul line. Satou Sabally had 26 points and 14 rebounds — both game highs — for Dallas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.