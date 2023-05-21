Bonner scores 21, Thomas and Jones have double-doubles to help new-look Sun beat Mystics 80-74

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 21 points, Alyssa Thomas had 14 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and three steals to help the Connecticut Sun rally from a 12-point deficit to beat the Washington Mystics 80-74. Brionna Jones added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut. Tyasha Harris hit a 3-pointer to close the third quarter and pull the Sun within a point and Jones made a putback to give the Sun their first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter before Rebecca Allen hit a 3 to cap a 13-2 run and make it 67-60 with 5:59 remaining. Connecticut never again trailed. Shakira Austin scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Elena Delle Donne had 19 points and also had 11 boards for the Mystics.

