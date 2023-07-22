Bonner scores 20, Thomas nearly has a triple-double as Sun beats Dream 86-78

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Alyssa Thomas almost had another triple-double and Connecticut nearly blew a 20-point lead before the Sun beat the Atlanta Dream 86-78. Thomas finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Natisha Hiedeman, who hit 5 of 8 from 3-point range, also scored 15 points for the Sun. Bonner hit a free throw with 3:44 left in the second quarter to give Connecticut, which never trailed, a 20-point lead. Rhyne Howard led Atlanta with 22 points. Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker scored 17 points apiece and Aari McDonald added 14. The Dream shot just 28.8% (19 of 66) from the field and made 6 of 26 (23.1%) but hit 30 of 37 from the free-throw line.

